Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis at Abha airport

CAIRO () – The Saudi-Led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthis at Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport on Sunday, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.
As a result of intercepting the drone, some splinters fell on the airport, causing no injuries or damage, Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said, according to SPA.
