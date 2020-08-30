Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.62% By .com

Home Business Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up...

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.62% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tihama Advertising,amp;Public Relations (SE:), which rose 9.95% or 2.90 points to trade at 32.05 at the close. Meanwhile, Lazurde for Jewelry Co (SE:) added 9.91% or 1.52 points to end at 16.86 and Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) was up 9.90% or 6.10 points to 67.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund (SE:), which fell 1.06% or 0.14 points to trade at 13.08 at the close. Middle East Healthcare Co CJSC (SE:) declined 0.82% or 0.30 points to end at 36.40 and Advanced Petrochemical Company (SE:) was down 0.71% or 0.40 points to 55.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 172 to 24 and 5 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tihama Advertising,amp;Public Relations (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.95% or 2.90 to 32.05. Shares in Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.90% or 6.10 to 67.70.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.19% or 0.08 to $42.96 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.59% or 0.27 to hit $45.87 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 2.09% or 40.40 to trade at $1973.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.69% to 4.4634, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.76% at 92.287.

