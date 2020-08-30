Samsung starts mass production of 16 GB LPDDR5 DRAM using extreme ultraviolet lithography, says the process clears a "major developmental hurdle,quot; in scaling RAM (Jon Fingas/Engadget)

Jon Fingas / Engadget:

Samsung starts mass production of 16 GB LPDDR5 DRAM using extreme ultraviolet lithography, says the process clears a “major developmental hurdle,rdquo; in scaling RAM  —  Samsung is fond of bragging about its progress on memory chips, but this is one time where it made a particularly notable breakthrough.

