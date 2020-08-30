Ryan Brasier ‘was very apologetic’ after retweeting a controversial video

Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier “was very apologetic” after retweeting a video from the Hodgetwins labeled “Doc Rivers crying over Jacob Blake” that criticized NBA players and coaches for protesting and skipping games.

Brasier later deleted his retweet, which came just a few hours after the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays postponed their game on Thursday to protest racial injustice. However, he still received some backlash for initially sharing the post from the Hodgetwins – a comedy duo also known as The Conservative Twins.

“What stands out to me is just watching the Republican (National) Convention, and they’re spewing this fear,” Rivers, the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, said in the video the Hodgetwins mocked. “All you hear Donald Trump, and all of them, talk about fear. We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot.

“It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country,” Rivers continued, “and this country does not love us back.”

The Hodgetwins, in a response designed to be satirical, took umbrage with both Rivers’s delivery and message.

“I feel like I’m watching a puppet show,” one of the brothers said. “I feel like I’m watching Sesame Street. It looks like somebody got you on some strings. Somebody gotta be pulling your strings. You can’t be this naive. There’s a thing called Google. You can research anything.”

They continued to say that “Whites are almost dying 2 to 1. When you said we the ones being shot, that’s not true. Whites are being killed by cops, too.”

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Brasier reached out to him with a long text and they then talked over the phone. Roenicke told reporters Brasier had already spoken with teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. and first base coach Tom Goodwin before contacting Roenicke.

“He explained that he was watching [the Republican National Convention] and wasn’t really thinking about timing but just tweeted out some things,” Roenicke said. “From him to me, there was no malice about anything going on in anything he said.”

Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox’s chief baseball officer, said he spoke with Brasier about the retweet and Brasier regretted the message that the timing sent.

Bloom said Brasier spent conversing with people in the clubhouse he felt he might have hurt and expressed his wrongdoing.

“He was upset and regretful about the entire thing,” Bloom said. ” … This wasn’t something that we felt warranted discipline. He made a mistake, but once he did, I think he took the right steps to try and make amends.”