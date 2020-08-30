Rockies’ offense a no-show while Padres hit 5 homers en route to 13-2 shellacking

Matilda Coleman
After two innings, the Rockies trailed San Diego 5-0. It felt like 50-0.

And while the Padres’ dynamic offense continued to apply pressure, Colorado’s hitters barely registered a pulse.

The end result was a 13-2 San Diego victory Sunday afternoon at Coors Field that dropped the Rockies back to .500, at 17-17. They are 8-10 at home, where they have lost eight of their past 11. The Padres — who pounded out 17 hits, including five home runs — improved to 21-15 and are firmly entrenched in second place in the National League West behind the uncatchable Los Angeles Dodgers (26-10).

Padres right-hander Chris Paddack entered the game 2-3 with a 5.15 ERA but held the Rockies to two runs (none earned) on five hits over six innings while striking out eight.

Meanwhile, Rockies rookie right-hander Ryan Castellani, coming off the first win of his big-league career, was blistered for five runs on six hits over two innings. The most hurtful blow was Eric Hosmer’s three-run blast in the first. Hosmer drove Castellani’s 3-2 slider 435 feet to right-center.

