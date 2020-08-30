Ripple’s Garlinghouse forecasts further loss of U.S. dollar value By Cointelegraph

Ripple’s Garlinghouse forecasts further loss of U.S. dollar value
After what has been a crazy year in almost every sense of the word, businesses are left wondering how to proceed, Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse said.
“The pandemic is throwing so many playbooks out the window,” he posited in an Aug. 28 tweet. “Yesterday’s action flies in the face of decades of precedent,” he said, pointing toward an Aug. 27 article from the Wall Street Journal on the U.S. Federal Reserve choosing to keep interest rates low at the possible expense of higher inflation.
