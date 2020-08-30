Rhyce Shaw left speechless as Kangaroos slump to embarrassing new low, Gold Coast Suns

North Melbourne’s season from hell has sunk to a new low, given a 63-point thrashing by the young Gold Coast Suns in a Sunday night shocker.

Despite having won just one of its past matches, the Suns had their way with Rhyce Shaw’s side, registering their second-highest score of the season to run out 12. 19. (91) to 4. 4. (28) winners at Metricon Stadium.

The Kangaroos were goalless in the second half and scoreless in the final quarter, with the dismal performance leaving their coach lost for words.

Veteran Kangaroos ruckman Todd Goldstein consoles defender Luke McDonald after the horror defeat (Getty)

“I don’t think there’s much we can take out of that. Gold Coast were excellent and well drilled, and we weren’t. I’m a bit at a loss really,” he said.

“This week is going to tell us a lot. It’s hard to tell you right now what did and what didn’t happen. A lot didn’t happen.

“Our members and fans would be really disappointed, and it wasn’t good enough.”

It was all smiles for the Suns who broke their dour patch with their first win since Round 7 (Getty)

Mercurial Suns youngster Ben Ainsworth starred with 23 disposals, 11 marks and Inside 50s, while No.2 pick Noah Anderson also added 23 disposals and five clearances.

The Kangaroos’ dismal performance left AFL great Gerard Healy stunned on commentary.

“This is bordering on witches hats now, the defence of the Kangaroos,” Healy said on commentary for Fox Footy at one point.

“This is a real opportunity for the Gold Coast to feast.”