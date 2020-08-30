Report: Indians, White Sox discussing Mike Clevinger trade

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger has caused some problems in the Cleveland clubhouse since putting his teammates at risk for coronavirus infection, and now he might be traded before Monday’s deadline.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Indians are discussing a trade that would send Clevinger to the Chicago White Sox.

Many teams have checked in on Clevinger, though the potential for Cleveland to trade the right-hander to Chicago is definitely interesting. The two AL Central clubs are separated by just one game in the standings entering Sunday action.

If Clevinger were to go the White Sox, he’d join a rotation that includes Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Cease. The 29-year-old would help bolster the club’s rotation depth heading into the postseason.

The White Sox, which currently hold a 20-13 record, haven’t made the playoffs since 2008. However, they have a solid chance to do so this year, as Nightengale notes that they have a 97.6 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Cleveland, on the other hand, leads the AL Central and desperately needs some offensive help. In a potential trade package for Clevinger, Nightengale says the White Sox could send pitching prospect Michael Kopech and outfielder Adam Engel the other way.

This season, Clevinger is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 21 strikeouts and a 1.368 WHIP in 22.2 innings pitched. If he joins the White Sox, he could potentially slot in behind Giolito or Keuchel.