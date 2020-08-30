Home Technology Report: black market for stolen game logins generates $1B annually, with logins...

Report: black market for stolen game logins generates $1B annually, with logins for Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and RuneScape accounting for ~$700M in sales (Olga Kharif/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:

Report: black market for stolen game logins generates $1B annually, with logins for Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and RuneScape accounting for ~$700M in sales  —  – Roblox, Minecraft and RuneScape accounts are also popular,nbsp; — ‘They can’t keep up with demand,’ researcher says in a report

RELATED ARTICLES

©