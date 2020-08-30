Remembering Vejay Ramlakan: Ramaphosa conveys condolences to physician and liberation fighter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered SANDF surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan as a struggle hero and his great work as Nelson Mandela’s physician.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the friends and family of former SA National Defence Force (SANDF) surgeon-general Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan.

In a statement on Sunday, Ramaphosa praised him for his commitment during the struggle against apartheid.

He said Ramlakan had contributed to the liberation of South Africans as one of the founding members of the United Democratic Front and as a member of the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe.

He also attended to the health needs of former president Nelson Mandela for a decade, Ramaphosa added.

“My thoughts are with General Ramlakan’s family, friends, comrades and former colleagues.

“We will remember him not only for his noble contribution in the struggle for liberation, but for the many years of great work as the physician to the father of our nation, former president Mandela. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.