Red Sox trade Mitch Moreland to Padres

The San Diego Padres have hit so many grand slams this season that the nickname “Slam Diego” was born, and they are now anything another power hitter to their lineup.

The Boston Red Sox have traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to the Padres in exchange for third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario. Potts is a former first-round pick who was the No. 16 prospect in San Diego’s system.