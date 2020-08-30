Red Sox trade Mitch Moreland to Padres

Boston has been vocal about no player being untouchable in trade discussions, and the Moreland trade likely marks the first of a few bigger moves coming from the Red Sox organization.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy recently said that the club would like to keep their core players together — including Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez. That left many players on the table in trade talks, including Moreland, J.D. Martinez, Michael Chavis and Andrew Benintendi.

Moreland, a World Series Champion, All-Star and Gold Glove winner, has put together a solid 2020 campaign with the Red Sox. In 22 games, the 34-year-old is averaging .328 at the plate with eight home runs, 21 RBI and a 1.177 OPS.

In San Diego, Moreland likely will share duties at first base with Eric Hosmer, who has been with the club since 2018.

The Red Sox have been targeting prospects in trade discussions in order to build for the future. Rosario, who is 20 years old, averaged .242 at the plate last season with Lake Elsinore of the California League. He hit three home runs and drove in 35 runs on 104 hits.

Potts, who is 21 years old, averaged .240 at the plate last season with 17 home runs and 65 RBI between double-A and the Arizona League.