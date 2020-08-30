Rampant Rabbitohs' warning shot to NRL

Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker have emerged as the form halves pairing in the NRL in the run-in to the finals – and Souths are suddenly a real title contender as a result.

While many of their rivals are struggling with injuries and form slumps, the Rabbitohs have come good at the right time of the season, winning five games in a row and scoring 94 points in their last two.

The loss of Latrell Mitchell is a savage blow, but Reynolds and Walker are doing enough to see the team through the big games to come.

Reynolds is running the ball – something he has been criticised for not doing enough in the past – while Walker is a natural footballer who plays what is in front of him and is currently full of confidence.

The pair were awesome in the 38-0 demolition of Parramatta on Thursday night in a performance that has thrown the premiership race wide open.

FOGARTY BOUNCES BACK, LIVING THE DREAM

Jamal Fogarty copped it from his mates all last week after being run down by Raiders prop Josh Papalii – but the underrated Titan got the last laugh over the weekend.

It was Fogarty who scored the try that got the Titans a last-gasp upset win over the Dragons – a just-reward for a player who was almost lost to the game.

As I wrote last week, Fogarty couldn't make the Titans 30-man squad at the start of 2020, but got a late call-up from coach Justin Holbrook and is now first grade captain with a new contract in his back pocket.

Fogarty is now the pin-up boy for those hundreds of players in their mid-20s who have been cut from the NRL – never give up and you may just realise your dreams.

FORTRESS PENRITH: PANTHERS PURRING AT HOME

There are plenty of reasons behind the Panthers' charge to the top of the ladder – but a major one is 'Fortress Penrith'.

Ivan Cleary has turned Penrith Football Stadium into a place opposition teams genuinely hate to visit, with the Panthers winning all five games at home this season.

Add the last two home games in 2019 and the Panthers have won a club record-equalling seven straight at home – and with a favourable draw over the last four weeks they could well finish undefeated at home this season.

ROOSTERS' RELIEF AS CORDNER GETS THROUGH

Boyd Cordner did nothing special in the Roosters' big win over the Broncos the other night, but the match was one of the most critical of his career.

The Roosters have been having grave fears over Cordner's longevity over the past couple of seasons, as coach Trent Robinson showed when he took the unprecedented move of resting his skipper from the first two games of the year.

A series of head knocks has marred Cordner's last 12 months and against the Broncos, he was coming back from a five-week break.

Had he gone down again, his season may well have been over – but fortune smiled on the Blues skipper and he came through unscathed, much to the relief of the injury-ravaged Roosters.

Getting through the game will give Cordner a much-needed dose of confidence for the big games ahead as the Roosters chase a rare three-peat.

LOSERS CLUB LIVES ON AT BUMBLING BRONCOS

They say that just like winning, losing becomes a habit – and the Brisbane Broncos are the best example of this in 2020.

The Broncos have had the year from hell – and little wonder when you look at their team that was humiliated by the Roosters the other night.

Remarkably, six of the 17 man Broncos squad haven't won a game this season – and are unlikely to the way the team is under-performing.

Richard Kennar, Jordan Kahu, Sean O'Sullivan, Tom Dearden, Joe Ofahengaue and Jordan Riki have all yet to break their duck and their confidence must be rock-bottom as a result.

While some of these guys haven't played a lot of games, Ofahengaue has played 12 and promising halfback Dearden eight.

The way the Broncos meekly surrendered 58-12 against the depleted Roosters was embarrassing, with 41 missed tackles along the way.

INSPIRATIONAL WARRIORS PUT-IN FOR PAYTEN

The Warriors are the feel good story of this COVID-ravaged season, with interim coach Todd Payten getting remarkable results from a bunch of players facing so many hurdles on and off the field.

The Warriors weren't expected to win a game when the comp resumed but are now playing for a finals place in the last few rounds.

Payten's secret has been getting all 17 players to put in – something that hasn't been a strength at the Kiwi club in the past.

In the big win over the Knights on Saturday, of the Warriors' 17 players ran for over 100 metres, a superb effort in a game in which Newcastle were hot favourites.

Fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck led the way with 201 metres and two sizzling tries.