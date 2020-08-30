Rahm secures playoff win at Olympia Fields with 66-foot putt By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . PGA: BMW Championship – Final Round

2/2

() – Spain’s Jon Rahm sunk a breathtaking 66-foot putt to win the BMW Championship on Sunday in a thrilling playoff win over American Dustin Johnson.

The 25-year-old shot a flawless six-under par 64 on Sunday, cleaning up his act after a lackluster start to the tournament that saw him card a five-over 75 in the first round.

After rocketing up the leaderboard on Sunday, Rahm drained the long putt in the first hole of a playoff against Johnson, letting out an elated roar.

“Luckily it just looked really, really good on the way,” Rahm said in a televised interview. “I could hardly believe it.”

Johnson, who had a two-stroke lead heading into the final round, carded a three-under par 67 despite a pair of costly bogeys. He shot a birdie on 18 to push the round into a playoff but his effort was not enough to derail his steely-nerved opponent.

The second of three FedexCup playoff events, where 69 players were vying for 30 spots in the upcoming Tour Championship, the tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club proved a tough test, with just five golfers finishing the four rounds under par.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR