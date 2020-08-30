RAF Typhoon jets intercept Ryanair jet at Stansted after ‘suspicious object’ found in plane toilet

Police have arrested a pair of men from Kuwait and Italy on suspicion of terrorism after RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept a Ryanair flight landing at Stansted from Vienna.

Armed police surrounded the jet after it landed at around 7.20pm on Sunday following reports of ‘suspicious objects’ found in the toilets.

A 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy were detained at the London airport, Essex Police confirmed.

Ryanair, which owns the Lauda jet, said its crew were alerted to a ‘potential security threat’ while on board.

Two RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to escort a passenger jet at London Stansted Airport on Sunday evening

Armed police surrounded the Lauda aircraft, which is a subsidiary of RyanAir after it landed on the tarmac at Stansted on Sunday

A company spokesman said: ‘The crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna to London Stansted this evening were alerted of a potential security threat on board.

‘In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

‘Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.

‘This is now a matter for the local police.’

Passengers on board say the plane was surrounded by armed police from Essex constabulary, after it pulled up to an isolated part of the airport.

Passenger Joanna Czechowska said officers boarded and took away two men after the suspicious items were discovered in the toilets.

It’s understood police have now stood down from the scene.

Both Typhoons circled over the airport several times, before the passenger flight had landed at the scene.

Both RAF Typhoon fighters circled over London Stansted Airport as the passenger jet landed at around 7.20pm

Joanna Czechowksa was on board the passenger flight which was escorted to London Stansted Airport just after 7pm on Sunday evening

Flight radars spotted both jets flying down to the Essex airport from their base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire

An RAF spokesperson said: ‘Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this evening to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted.’

The jets are thought to have then headed in the direction of Cheltenham to be refueled, before appearing to return towards base at RAF Coningsby.

