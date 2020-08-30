Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns the demise of Chadwick Boseman

Yesterday everyone was in pretty much shock to learn about Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing away. The actor was suffering from colon cancer for the past four years and took his last breath yesterday in LA. Chadwick never spoke about his illness publically and his fans were shocked to know about this when his family released a statement on his official social media account.

Several Hollywood and Hindi film celebrities shared their grief on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too took to her social media to express her grief. The actress shared a black-and-white picture of the actor and the note along with it that the family had shared. Her caption reads, ‘This year’s been so hard. What a tragic loss of a remarkably gifted talent. Chadwick, you fought a silent battle, all while giving us some of the most inspiring films of the last few years. Your legacy will live on forever. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones.’

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2020

Yesterday Nick Jonas had shared a picture of Chadwick Boseman to share his grief and said that though he had never met him, he was a fan of his work and mighty upset with the news.

The Marvel universe and superheroes were deeply shocked with this news. Actors like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo too expressed their grief and they all were equally shocked with this loss.