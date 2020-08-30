Prabhas marks one year of Saaho with this sexy click of his

While some actors in Bollywood need to rip off their shirts and sweat it out to soar the temperatures on social media, actor Prabhas just needs to post a picture with his sexy-smile on and the netizens go gaga about it. Today the actor shared a post to mark one year of Saaho. He shared a picture of himself in a black attire, smiling and captioned it saying, ‘To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho.’

The actor rarely shares anything on social media and gets his fans crazy with his rare posts and in this one the superstar looks dashing and surely most desirable. Saaho also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh and earned big bucks at the box-office. Check it out for yourself.











Prabhas has some big projects lined up in the coming months and each one gets bigger. He has his 20th film titled Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde in lead. Post that he will shoot for his pan-India project Adipurush which is directed by Om Raut and will be the adaptation of Ramayana and will have never-seen-before visuals for the mega-budget project. He will then team up with Deepika Padukone for another magnum opus. We must say that every film he picks and every project he chooses turns into a magnum opus as the makers want to make it larger than life for him.