Okta, which provides identity management service for companies, has been a big beneficiary of remote work during lockdown with its stock rising 106% since March (Nico Grant/Bloomberg)

Okta, which provides identity management service for companies, has been a big beneficiary of remote work during lockdown with its stock rising 106% since March — – Businesses, schools tap firm’s tools to secure online access,nbsp; — McKinnon stays cautious on outlook as investors seek growth
