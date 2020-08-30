Nuggets guard Gary Harris expected to return for Game 6 after injury, source confirms

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

After more than five months off, Nuggets shooting guard Gary Harris has ramped up his workouts in recent days and is expected to be available for Sunday’s must-win Game 6 against Utah, a league source confirmed to .

The Nuggets trail 3-2 and face another win-or-go-home scenario.

A hip strain suffered shortly after Harris’ arrival in Orlando has kept him sidelined for the entire re-start, the source said, and he hasn’t played since March 11 against Dallas. Harris arrived to Orlando about two weeks after the rest of the team.

