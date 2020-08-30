Nuggets guard Gary Harris expected to return for Game 6 after injury, source confirms

After more than five months off, Nuggets shooting guard Gary Harris has ramped up his workouts in recent days and is expected to be available for Sunday’s must-win Game 6 against Utah, a league source confirmed to .

The Nuggets trail 3-2 and face another win-or-go-home scenario.

A hip strain suffered shortly after Harris’ arrival in Orlando has kept him sidelined for the entire re-start, the source said, and he hasn’t played since March 11 against Dallas. Harris arrived to Orlando about two weeks after the rest of the team.

The Nuggets have been extremely cautious with their players, especially after the months-long layoff. For Harris in particular, the delayed return was about making sure he was confident after a series of core injuries had limited him the past two seasons.

It’s likely Harris will be on a strict minutes restriction, however his return could help nonetheless. Through five games, the Jazz are the hottest 3-point shooting team in the bubble at 44%.

After several tumultuous days inside the bubble, the Nuggets need to re-group mentally if they want to extend their season beyond Sunday night.

ESPN first reported Harris’ imminent return.