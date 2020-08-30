NRL news | Wests Tigers, Benji Marshall to part ways despite legend’s wishes

Wests Tigers will part ways with club icon Benji Marshall after this season against his wishes, according to a new report.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas reported that Wests Tigers would speak with Marshall in coming days to confirm that he’s not part of their future plans.

Marshall, 35, is on just $300,000 per season but the Tigers are mired in salary cap problems. The Herald reported that fellow halves Josh Reynolds and Luke Brooks were each on $800,000, with Reynolds considered expendable but still contracted with the club for another season.

Wests Tigers hero Benji Marshall. (Getty)

A stack of other halves options – Jock Madden, Billy Walters, Adam Doueihi and Moses Mbye – have made Marshall surplus to needs, though the club is trying to be delicate with his exit due to his legend status. He is expected to play the remainder of the season despite not being in coach Michael Maguire’s 2021 plans.

Marshall wants to play on, despite turning 36 before next season, with Chammas touting Newcastle and Manly as possible destinations for the brilliant five-eighth.

This will be Marshall’s second departure from Wests Tigers, where he was a hero of the fairytale 2005 premiership. He left in 2013 for a brief stint in rugby, then played for the Dragons and Broncos before returning to the Tigers in 2018.

He has played 253 NRL games for Wests Tigers and 320 games in total.