NRL news, Todd Payten set to be announced as Cowboys coach

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten is set to be announced as Paul Green’s replacement at the North Queensland Cowboys on reported $1.5 million deal.

The Daily Telegraph reports Payten is set to be unveiled as the new Cowboys head coach by Wednesday on a three-year deal.

The coach has impressed since being handed the reins at the Warriors in the wake of Stephen Kearney’s dismissal and continued to “up his stocks” over the weekend with a sensational 36-6 win over the Knights.

It’s a bizarre turn of fate for the Kiwi outfit who since returning from the COVID enforced break have evolved from a side ‘making up the numbers’ to genuine finals contenders in fairy-tale run home to end the season.

Todd Payten (AAP)

Of the teams bordering the top-eight, the Warriors look the only genuine threat to dumping a side out of finals qualification with a favourable run home ahead of Round 17.

League great Peter Sterling was not surprised there had been huge interest from rival clubs over Payten, particularly in the character he had shown in guiding the Warriors through arguably one of the most bizarre periods in its history.

“He can win Dally M interim coach of the year,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle. “That’s a pretty big field in itself.

“His stocks are increasing, aren’t they. The thing about Todd Payten, it is difficult to get an NRL position especially when you’ve been an assistant for a long time.

“For him to turn down the Warriors job, I think it made him more attractive elsewhere because he had things in perspective, he gave reasons why he wasn’t taking the job.

“I think there is character there. And if you want to bring in a new coach you want one with character and he’s shown that.”

It is understood Payten last month knocked back a full-time offer with the Warriors to chase an opportunity at the Cowboys following the sacking of Paul Green.

He was an assistant coach at the Cowboys under Green in the club’s 2015 premiership season.