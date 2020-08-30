NRL news | Player loan system should remain into future, Peter Sterling says

A player loan system should remain part of the NRL into the future, rugby league great Peter Sterling says.

The New Zealand Warriors have been loaned several players by rival clubs in order to keep their roster viable while stuck in Australia in a biosecurity bubble.

The Storm also sent outstanding young hooker Harry Grant to Wests Tigers in exchange for outside back Paul Momirovski. Grant was one of the season’s top players before being sidelined by injury, seizing a chance to play that would not have been forthcoming at Melbourne this year and fast-tracking a career that looks destined for stardom.

The likes of Daniel Alvaro, George Jennings (both Eels), Jack Hetherington (Panthers) and Poasa Faamausili (Roosters) have given good service to the Warriors while on loan. New Zealand remains in finals contention after thumping the Knights 36-6 on Saturday, with Alvaro and Jennings both in their side.

The absence of a reserve grade competition this season means that the loaned players would have been sitting idle on weekends if not playing with the Warriors.

Eels winger George Jennings (C) celebrates a try for the Warriors against the Knights while on loan. (Getty)

“I love the loan system and I think it’s worked really well. I think it can work into the future,” Parramatta legend Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Even when we’re back [to normal], I think it’s something that we can explore. It works in the English Premier League very well and one of the stipulations over there is if you are loaning a player to another club, they don’t play against the club that they’re contracted to.

“That would have to be part of it.’

Grant and Momirovski are not prevented from playing against their permanent clubs under the terms of their loan. Grant may return in time from knee surgery to face the Storm with Wests Tigers in round 19, while Momirovski has a long-term finger injury.

Sharks great Paul Gallen said that a loan system would allow genuine NRL players to avoid being stuck in reserve grade.

“They’re deadset first graders (Alvaro and Jennings). They’re too good to play reserve grade, them two players, and they’re playing in a side now that is going pretty good,” Gallen said, though he flagged a potentially difficult scenario.

“Imagine they make the top eight – they make the top eight and they get to loan some players. That’d be interesting.

“I honestly believe that some of the players they’ve got this year have really, really helped them.”

The Warriors have mostly been unimpressed by the standard of offerings from rival clubs but have been served well by the loan players that have been forthcoming.

While several clubs have sought to assist New Zealand in the toughest circumstances imaginable for their team by offering loans, Wests Tigers and Melbourne struck a deal that had mutual benefit; which would be the basis of an ongoing loan system and the deciding factor in its viability.