NRL news, Paul Gallen column

NRL great PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on Nine’s 100 FOOTY% on Monday night, debating rugby league’s big issues alongside Phil Gould and James Bracey. Watch from 10pm AEST!

I thought Benji Marshall played tough on the weekend.

Some weeks I’m convinced he could play on next season, others I’m not – though that’s a reflection of how Wests Tigers are going as a whole, not just Benji.

Particularly in defence against Penrith, Benji aimed up. He was putting his body on the line.

News that Wests Tigers are preparing to let Benji go, deciding not to offer him a contract for next season … it’s a really hard one.

He’s a club legend and he’s been a hero to so many young kids who follow rugby league. Despite the fact that Benji was dropped earlier this season, this decision from West Tigers will come as a shock to many.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys and Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur will be special guests on 100% FOOTY on Monday night. Watch from 10pm AEST!

Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall applauds fans after a game this season. (Getty)

The only people who can make a decision on Benji’s future are him and the coach, Michael Maguire. Both men need to be convinced that he can play on and that it’s the right thing for the club.

Even when you’re talking about a club icon, the coach has been put in that position to make tough decisions. You have to respect that, especially in the circumstances that Maguire finds himself in at Wests Tigers, where they’re yet again going to miss the finals.

When you put someone like Michael Maguire in charge of your club, a premiership-winning coach with a reputation for making tough calls, you’ve got to go with him.

I’ve written before that ‘Madge’ would be far from satisfied with what he’s seeing from the Tigers, that he’d be frustrated by how long it’s taking for greater toughness to be instilled in the club. I also predicted recently that the Tigers would again finish ninth or 10th because they just don’t have the talent of a genuine top-eight side.

I look at their team and without meaning to be disrespectful, how many Wests Tigers players would make another NRL side? You’d count them on one hand.

Tigers not talented enough for finals: Gal

Benji Marshall, 35, clashes with Brent Naden, 24, in Wests Tigers’ loss to the Panthers on Saturday. (Getty)

While I never played for him, I love Michael Maguire as a coach. I’ve heard plenty of stories about his attitude, his desire for his teams to be tough and ruthless, to be mentally strong.

I think his Tigers players are trying to give him that but sometimes there’s a difference between ambition and ability. Unfortunately, that club doesn’t have the necessary players at the moment.

Wests Tigers have had well-documented salary cap issues, including a $320,000 reduction penalty this season and last. There are some highly-paid players who, from Maguire’s point of view, probably aren’t producing what they should be.

Maguire is off-contract next year but I don’t think Wests Tigers are a one or two-year fix. This could be a long-term rebuild.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire after his side lost to the Gold Coast Titans this season. (Getty)

One of the big problems for struggling clubs as they try to rebuild is how they can manage to attract players. You see how many good players end up at clubs like the Roosters and that all comes down to their culture of success and the big names already on their roster.

Even some of the other clubs not going well at the moment; the Cowboys still have Jason Taumalolo and Michael Morgan to attract other good players.

Wests Tigers, especially when Benji goes … what player at their club attracts other good players? That will be a big problem for them.

Then, as I’ve discussed with regards to the Bulldogs, you get into the dangerous situation where you’re overspending on players, which affects your salary cap all over again. If those players don’t live up to their salaries, they’re never joined by other decent players and the club can’t improve. It’s a vicious circle that’s difficult to escape.

Wests Tigers have been struggling with these problems for a long time. They’re missing pieces of the puzzle everywhere. Adam Doueihi at fullback has been a rare win for them. The tough reality is that their best player this season, Harry Grant, isn’t even contracted to their club and will likely head back to Melbourne.

Their halves play great games, then it’s missing the following weekend. The lack of consistency, the most important factor in NRL success, has been their big problem.

Wests Tigers five-eighth Josh Reynolds remains contracted for next season. (Getty)

Now they’ve opted to part ways with their most experienced player in Benji. No doubt plenty of fans will be upset but we’ve all seen how quickly people move on in rugby league. At the end of the day, most fans support the jersey and the club, not the player.

I can empathise with Benji, being at this stage of his career. He’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots. I only got to that point about three-quarters of the way through my final season; some games, I just didn’t feel totally committed to putting my body on the line and you certainly can’t fake that for very long in the NRL.

That last semi-final, Cronulla vs Manly last season, certainly sealed it for me. We were down by plenty, didn’t play well at all; then it felt like we were coming back into the game and I tried to fire up the boys by having a big run.

I ran straight into Jake Trbojevic, who stopped me dead and drove me back three metres! Two tackles later, Shaun Johnson kicked the ball from 20m out and hit the back fence on the full.

They took me off after that and it was probably the first time in my career, 348 games in the NRL, where I was like, ‘Thank f—, get me out of here!’ Every single time before that when I had to come off the field, I was filthy. That time, I sat down on the sideline and finally knew it was over.

Paul Gallen in his final NRL game: Cronulla vs Manly in the 2019 finals. (Getty)

Only Benji will know if he’s having similar thoughts, of if the fire is still there to play on and start again with another club.

I’ve still seen good signs in Benji’s football, even in recent weeks where the Tigers have been hammered. It’s easy to pick out missed tackles from Benji but that’s happening throughout their team. He just played tough against the team that’s leading the NRL by five points.

Benji deserves the opportunity to play out the final few games of this season for Wests Tigers, as he reportedly will. Whatever happens, he deserves the chance to finish on his terms.

If he can show that he’s still good enough to play in the NRL, hopefully another club picks him up if he wants to go again next season.

Wests Tigers hero Benji Marshall. (Getty)

NRL MUST ACT TO STOP LAYING DOWN

Benji was harshly penalised for a high tackle on Panthers No.6 Jarome Luai on Saturday.

It wasn’t a penalty. It was the latest in a stack of incidents that show why the NRL need to step in with a rule change to stop players laying down after tackles.

Players and coaches are always going to exploit weak spots in the rules. I took the attitude that I’d do whatever it took to win while I was playing, so I’ve got no problem with that whatsoever.

It’s the NRL’s job to make effective rules that create the best possible game – meaning it’s time to stamp out all the laying down.

If we’re serious about two things – player welfare and stopping milked penalties – then any player who lays down after a tackle should have to go off for an HIA exam.

Let’s see how many players lay down then.

The amount of blokes laying down, then getting up and playing on as soon as a penalty is blown, it’s getting out of hand. It’s at a point where fans are frustrated with it.

There’s no downside to cracking down on HIA assessments. If a player has copped a whack in the head or a bad crusher tackle, they need to go off anyway. If players are laying down, send them from the field and watch the problem vanish. If you milk the penalty for your team, fair enough – but you’re coming off for an HIA.

There was an NRL rule that if a player stayed down for 10-15 seconds, they had to come off for an HIA exam. I don’t know where that rule has gone but based on what we’ve seen recently, they should start enforcing it again.