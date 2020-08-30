NRL news | Brisbane Broncos won’t sack Tevita Pangai Jr despite breach notice

Tevita Pangai Jr reportedly won’t be sacked by the Brisbane Broncos, in a backflip from the struggling NRL club.

Pangai Jr was issued a breach notice after flaunting NRL biosecurity rules by attending the opening if a bikie-owned barber shop.

It was not his only biosecurity breach and the damaging forward also has a poor judiciary record that has resulted in a raft of suspensions.

Brisbane were initially intent on sacking Pangai Jr, yet he will avoid having his $650,000 per season contract torn up, multiple reports said on Sunday night.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr. (Getty)

News Corp reported that Pangai Jr met with the Broncos board on Friday. He had an ally in director and club legend Darren Lockyer, and faced the board armed with legal representation to argue his case.

Pangai is already sidelined until September 8 and looks unlikely to play again this season. He could cop a lengthy playing ban or a big fine in lieu of being sacked; losing up to one quarter of his salary, News Corp reported.

Pangai Jr, 24, felt that he was being harshly dealt with, given that his breach came amid a raft of biosecurity offences from other NRL identities; none of whom were at risk of being sacked.

The Tonga Test prop is contracted with the Broncos until the end of 2022. He sparked a fresh furore amid his potential sacking by going to the NRL with details of dishonoured third-party deals while playing at Brisbane.