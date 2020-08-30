NRL news, Brad Fittler concerned extra five-week bubble may turn stars off Origin

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler is concerned some of the game’s biggest stars may turn down a State of Origin jersey in favour of finally leaving behind the strict bio-security measures they’ve been held to by the league.

Players have been forced to live under a stringent bubble to ensure the continuation of the game since returning from the COVID enforced break.

Unable to visit extended families and friends, prohibited from dining out and mixing with the wider public are just some of the sacrifices players have had to make – and for many, the end of the season will be a welcome sight.

However, for those in the Origin picture, those protocols will continue past the NRL grand final on October 25, with the representative series to be played over three consecutive weeks, starting November 4.

It’s a concern for the NSW Blues coach, who is in the early phases of piecing together his increased 27-man squad, revealing he could see some players knock back the opportunity so they can resume some sort of normality in their lives.

“They’ve been following some strict protocols, so I’m preparing myself for anything,” Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I can see there will be some tough conversations. Players can’t go in not motivated because if you’re not, you won’t be any good and it will be too hard.

“It’s going to be tricky.

“Blokes will be taken away from their families again and I know it will be hard. An extra five weeks, it’s a big ask.

“But it’s also a good year to play Origin. Everyone has had a pretty shit year. The tough will definitely stand up this year.”

The NRL and Rugby League Players Association are currently thrashing out pay arrangements for this year’s series. Origin players have normally collected $30,000 a game, but that is expected to drop significantly.