Now is the time to set up your e-commerce shop

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

This year has been catastrophic for businesses that require walk-in customers and purchases. In-person stores are a bad investment. Online stores are another story, though.

In Canada, e-retail sales skyrocketed this year. One analysis projects 2020 will see a more than 12 per cent increase in e-retail from 2019. Another paper projects e-commerce more broadly will increase by 20.7 per cent from last year. By the end of the year, that could amount to $52.04 billion. If you want to be a part of this online shopping revolution, there’s one course you may want to look into.

The 2020 How to Start an eCommerce Business Course: Amazon, Ads and SEO will cost you $26.99 but give you invaluable skills and knowledge about what the e-commerce world looks like. This course can teach you some tricks if you’re looking to be someone who sells merchandise online. Instagram and Facebook may feel like safe places to begin, but the opportunities stretch far beyond social media marketplaces. What about selling on Amazon?