NHS worker under investigation after she claimed coronavirus is ‘a load of b*****ks’

An NHS worker who said she did ‘f*** all’ during the pandemic and claimed coronavirus was a ‘load of b******s’ is now being investigated.

Care UK employee Louise Hampton recorded a video criticising a certificate she had been given thanking her for ‘making a difference to patients’ amid the virus outbreak.

In the clip, posted to her Facebook page, she says: ‘I’m an actual NHS worker and apparently I worked really hard during Covid. Did I b*****ks. That’s why it’s a certificate of b*****ks.

‘Our service was dead. We weren’t getting the calls, it was dead. Covid is a load of b*****ks, so this is my certificate of b*****ks.

‘I didn’t clap for the NHS, I didn’t clap for myself. Because why would I clap for myself when I did f*** all?’

Ms Hampton has since posted a selfie while on the way to London to join more than 10,000 anti-lockdown protesters who believe coronavirus is a hoax at the ‘Unite for Freedom’ rally on Saturday.

Ms Hampton has since posted a selfie while on the way to London to join more than 10,000 anti-lockdown protesters who believe coronavirus is a hoax at the ‘Unite for Freedom’ rally on Saturday (pictured: Protesters march towards Westminster from Trafalgar Square during a demonstration organised by a group called ‘Stand Up X’, in London on Saturday)

She wrote: ‘En route to Trafalgar Square! So excited! We are the 99% #London #Plandemic #Covid1984′

At the event, demonstrators called for an ‘end to Government lies’ and the restoration of all freedoms as they marched past Downing Street towards the Houses of Parliament.

The day after posting her video, Ms Hampton posted saying she had received ‘so many messages of support’ from people, including NHS workers.

But she added: ‘A few people close to me have labelled me ”mental” and even said I need sectioning for my video!

‘Also I don’t deserve my children! However, if people want to believe the narrative that’s up to them. I will keep speaking my truth!!!’

Ms Hampton has made a series of posts online about the virus using the hashtags #Covid1984, #NWO, #SaveOurChildren, #Plandemic and #WeWillNotBeMuzzled.

She also posted a meme which read: ‘If you’ve ever wondered whether you would have complied during 1930s Germany, now you know.’

A Care UK spokesman told : ‘We are aware of this video, which we consider to be materially inaccurate in a number of ways, and can confirm that a member of staff is subject to investigation.

‘We expect all our colleagues and services to support the work of the NHS in giving the public the right information and support during the pandemic.

‘Our call centres were, in fact, exceptionally busy, handling a peak of 400% more calls than usual.

‘Our teams showed huge commitment and dedication in delivering the service, and we have rightly thanked them for the efforts they have made.’​​