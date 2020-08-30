New York’s galleries and museums emerge from coronaviris lockdown

New York”s museums and galleries are starting to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close.

One of the first open its doors is the city’s Museum of Modern Art. But it’s cut its capacity to less than 25 percent and visitors have to book their tickets online.

“As soon as I found out it’s gonna open I went online, grabbed my tickets and said, we’re going out, we have to get out,” said Karry-Anne Henry, one of the first visitors.

“It was a good experience,” she said.

The city’s famous Metropolitan Museum of Art, known as the Met, has also reopened its doors to the public after its longest-ever closure.

People have to book online and it’s limited to 25 percent capacity.

But it still allows 40,000 daily visitors.

Safety measures are also in place including temperature checks on entry.

But there are some advantages from the public’s point of view – rarely do they get to see their favourite exhibits in such a calm and peaceful atmosphere.