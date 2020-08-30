Neena Gupta talks about working with her daughter at Masaba Masaba

Masaba Gupta is one of the most talented fashion designers in B-town. Their quirky prints drew the outfit of everyone in Tinsel City. Now she has shared her journey into the world of fashion with a unique mocu-drama, Masaba Masaba, which aired on Netflix.

Masaba Gupta shares screen space with her talented veteran actress Neena Gupta in her acting debut. Speaking about the project, Neena Gupta spoke to a prominent newspaper saying, “I was skeptical about how we would interpret ourselves on screen. Masaba had never acted before, so I wondered if I could pull it off. “Also, he talks about the project and how he was working with his daughter on his debut acting project,” During the script readings, Masaba was going too fast. I had to tell him to pause and understand every nuance. (But once the cameras rolled), I didn’t interfere in any scene. “

The young woman wanted to become an actress, but Neena Gupta had rejected her aspirations saying that she would be stereotyped in the cinema. But today, seeing her act, Neena Gupta regrets it and says, “I apologized for preventing her from being an actress.” Well, it’s never too late. With OTT platforms having so many exciting offerings lined up for all actors, we look forward to seeing more of Masaba in front of the camera and also the talented mother-daughter duo in film.