NBA players were angry at Bucks for lack of warning about strike?

While the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals united the NBA on Wednesday, there was some behind-the-scenes frustration toward the team.

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, some NBA players were angry with the Bucks for their handling of the situation. The anger was not because of the reason, but instead due to the lack of warning other teams got about the decision.

Guard George Hill was the first to decide not to play that day. He did not tell teammates at first so they would not feel pressured into joining him. However, once they found out, the team decided collectively not to play. Subsequently, they had little time to inform anyone outside of their own locker room. Milwaukee even planned on forfeiting the game and letting the Orlando Magic claim a win.

Bucks forward Wesley Matthews acknowledged that the situation could have been communicated better, but he did not apologize for how the situation played out.

“We’re not apologetic for what we did, what we feel was right,” Matthews said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “Obviously, we wish communication could have been a little bit better, but you know, in a moment like that, sometimes there isn’t time for it. You can’t script change.”

The four other teams playing Wednesday quickly adopted the Bucks’ stance. It’s understandable that they were caught off guard. Emotions were high at that time. In the end, the players clearly emerged unified from the situation.