Nationals sign Red Sox utility player Brock Holt

By
Matilda Coleman
-
BOSTON (AP) – The Washington Nationals signed former Red Sox utility player Brock Holt and added him for the final month of the season.

Holt, 32, played for the Red Sox for seven years before signing a one-year, $ 3.25 million deal with Milwaukee as a free agent in February.

Holt was released by the Brewers this week after hitting just .100 with nine strikeouts in 30 at-bats in 16 games.

Holt, a popular player from Boston, was a member of their 2018 World Series champion team.

