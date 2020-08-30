Miley Cyrus Brings Back Her Iconic Wrecking Ball for 2020 VMAs Performance

An iconic callback.

Miley Cyrus took the stage on Aug. 30 at the 2020 MTV VMAs to perform her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” for the first time, and she did not disappoint. The singer, who is known as much for her up-tempo performances as she is for her wild antics, gave the fans exactly the kind of night out everyone was craving.

Her latest single is an anthem of empowerment and fun, and considering her status as a newly single woman, it was the perfect choice. Cody Simpson who? Miley knows how to work a crowd, and her acting background mixed with her magnetic stage presence was on full-blast.

Dressed in a shimmering black dress that truly only Miley could pull off, with a giant chain displaying a silver cross pendant, and of course over the top in all the right ways makeup, the singer was a sight to behold as she stood in front of a flashing white light that later turned bright red and blue.