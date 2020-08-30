Migrants Stranded at Sea Moved From Overfilled Banksy Rescue Ship

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

new video loaded: Migrants Stranded at Sea Moved From Overfilled Banksy Rescue Ship

transcript

transcript

Migrants Stranded at Sea Moved From Overfilled Banksy Rescue Ship

About 150 migrants were transferred from a rescue ship funded by the artist Banksy, to another ship after it rescued so many people stranded in the Mediterranean that it could no longer steer.

“Yeah! Good to see you!” “I love you!” “Yeah! We love you!”

Recent episodes in Latest Video

Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR