Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles start time, results, news for 2020 round 16

The Manly Sea Eagles know they must come out victorious against rivals Melbourne Storm on Sunday afternoon if they’re to have any chance of playing finals footy later this year.

The equation for the Sea Eagles is very simple – they must win their remaining five games and hope results go their way to keep any chances alive of a shock finals appearance.

Missing the likes of Tom Trbojevic, Dylan Walker, Moses Suli and Brendan Elliot who are all sitting on the sidelines, the injury-hit Manly squad will have their work cut out for them as they face premiership contenders the Storm.

The Sea Eagles will welcome into the squad young gun Albert Hopoate, son of legendary Manly winger John Hopoate, when they clash with a Melbourne side who welcomes back influential stars Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster to their starting lineup.

19-year-old Albert Hopoate will make his debut after recovering from two successive ACL injuries.

“His story is one of the great sporting stories,” Manly coach Des Hasler said earlier this week.

“Perseverance and resilience. He’s just a beautiful human being.

“His journey … 810 days-plus of rehab.

“To get to a moment like this, it’s synonymous with any debut in any sport.