Melbourne Storm put a dagger through Manly’s finals hopes

The Melbourne Storm have thrashed the Sea Eagles 30-6 at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

With four games to go before the finals, Melbourne’s bid for a top-two finish remains strong after they strengthened their position in the second spot on the NRL ladder in big win on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Manly, today’s loss makes it incredibly difficult to have any chance of making a shock finals appearance, with the Sea Eagles needing to have come out victorious on Sunday to have kept any slim hopes alive.

The Sea Eagles now sit three games outside of the top eight and would need the eighth-placed Cronulla Sharks to lose their remaining four games of the season just to have a chance.

NRL Rd 16 – Storm v Sea Eagles (Getty)

Despite the loss, Manly coach Des Hasler didn’t rule out a shock finals miracle when asked by reporters in the post-game press conference.

“Yeah definitely,” Hasler said when asked if it would take a miracle to make the finals.

“We’ve just got to start winning games.

“We can start working on working fundamentals, things we can control to give us an opportunity to win.

NRL Presser: Storm v Sea Eagles – Round 16 – Des Hasler

When asked about the availability of Tom Trbojevic, Hasler said his star fullback is “minimum” a couple of weeks away.

“He’s still a couple of weeks away minimum,” he said.

The Storm were dealt a cruel injury blow during the match when centre Marion Seve went down with a suspected ACL injury.

Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona also suffered a calf injury.

“I thought we were a bit clunky early on, especially our defence,” Storm captain Cameron Smith said after the match.

“Plenty to work on tonight but nice to get a victory.”

Smith said he was left impressed with his side’s ability to remain competitive over the past three weeks due to a number of injuries in Melbourne’s squad.

“I think we’re really happy with the way the side is performing, especially with the effort,” he said.

“If you look at the last three weeks when we’ve had numerous players out, the guys put in a lot of effort to go down to Sydney and get a win against the Roosters.

“I thought they were really brave against Parramatta.

“The effort is there which is all you can ask for.”

NRL Presser: Storm v Sea Eagles – Round 16 – Craig Bellamy