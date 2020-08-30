Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting

Instagram

Delivering renditions of her hit singles after a July clash with Tory Lanez, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker pays tribute to the victims of racial injustice and police brutality.

Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion used her first virtual concert to make a statement about racial injustice and police brutality as she returned to the stage after surviving a summer shooting.

The hip-hop hitmaker had to undergo surgery on her feet after a July clash with fellow MC Tory Lanez, but she proved she is well on her way to a full recovery on Saturday (August 29) as she performed for fans online in a ticketed show for Live Nation.

Megan was back in high heels and lingerie as she twerked onstage, and delivered renditions of singles like “Savage”, “Hot Girl Summer”, “WAP”, and “Girls in the Hood”.

However, she also took the opportunity to voice her support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, using a black backdrop to project the names of people killed in racially-motivated incidents in the U.S. in recent years, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and Elijah McClain.

“THIS S**T IS EXHAUSTING,” it read, before listing the victims’ names with brief descriptions of each tragedy.

She also paid tribute to Jacob Blake, who has been left paralysed from the waist down after he was shot seven times in the back at close range by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin – in front of his partner and their three children – during an attempted arrest on 23 August.

The timely segment concluded with the question, “WHY IS IT SO HARD BEING BLACK IN AMERICA?”.

After the show, Megan took to Instagram to share photos of her stage attire, captioning the post, “1st day back… did you catch thee show (sic)”.