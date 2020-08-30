Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrates 29 years of Saajan

Madhuri Dixit Nene has starred in several iconic and cult films in the 1990s. The reigning queen of Bollywood and the one who still rules our hearts has been part of some of the most special love stories in Indian cinema. Today the actress marks the 29th anniversary of his hit movie Saajan, co-starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Madhuri Dixit Nene used her social media to share a photo of Saajan and captioned it saying: “# 29YearsOfSaajan. After reading the script for this movie, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic, and the music was brilliant. . We couldn’t agree more. This love triangle was one of the biggest hits in 1991 and the songs in the movie were a hit. Music director Nadeem-Shravan even took home the Filmfare award for best music and Madhuri got a nomination. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Film Saajan remains one of the most popular films on satellites and his chemistry with Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan was loved by all.



