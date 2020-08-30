Lopp warns people not to take opinions on social media too literally By Cointelegraph

Lopp warns people not to take opinions on social media too literally
Jameson Lopp, co-founder and CTO of Casa, considers himself a Monetary Maximalist and a curious being towards altcoins, so in a post on August 30, he warned the public not to take online interactions on cryptos too literally.
Although Lopp sees no other options on the market that can compete with Bitcoin’s sound and secure money proposition, he also believes that other cryptocurrencies can bring values that Bitcoin can’t bring, such as digitizing assets and non-financial functionality.
