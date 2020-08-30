Longmont’s Magic Fairy Candles refusing to enforce mask mandate

Boulder County Public Health has filed a complaint with the courts after officials said Magic Fairy Candles in Longmont refused to comply with coronavirus health orders by claiming that wearing masks was against their “spiritual beliefs.”

The complaint, filed in Boulder District Court on Thursday, asked that the store be ordered to comply with state health orders mandating masks for people in indoor spaces.

Magic Fairy Candles declined to comment when reached by phone on Friday.

According to the complaint, the county health department began receiving complaints about the store at 634 Main St. on July 30, with witnesses saying employees in the store were not wearing masks and allowing patrons to come into the building without masks.

Boulder County officials called the store that day and were told by the owner that signage about masks was posted and employees were wearing facial coverings and social distancing.

But the county received more complaints in early August, and witnesses also noted the store had posted a sign outside that read, “Wearing a mask does not align with our spiritual beliefs. If you are opposed to this, please order online at magicfairycandles.com.”

Boulder County sent a cease and desist letter Aug. 11, ordering the store to comply with health orders requiring facial covers for employees in indoor spaces, all individuals over the age of 10 in indoor spaces and signage notifying customers of the health orders.

But a health official went to the store Aug. 20 and said the sign was still up and employees and customers were still being allowed inside the store without masks, according to the complaint.

Following the complaint, Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill issued a temporary order on Thursday that orders Magic Fairy Candles to comply with health orders until a hearing can be set to discuss a permanent restraining order.

The complaint filed by Boulder County Health asks that the permanent order restrain “defendant Magic Fairy Candles, LLC from violating public health laws and lawful orders,” and require the store “immediately commence compliance with all terms and requirements contained in the Aug. 11 order.”

Boulder County as of Thursday has recorded 2,283 positive coronavirus cases and 79 deaths due to COVID-19.