Last tweet from Chadwick Boseman’s becomes the most liked tweet on Twitter

2020 gave us yet another blow yesterday and yet another shocking news for all film-lovers. Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away due to cancer. The actor was battling the illness for the last four years and took his last breath on Friday night in LA with his family by his side.

The family and his team reported his journey to heavenly abode on his official Twitter account and last evening Twitter announced that the post has become the most liked tweet in their history. Twitter’s official account quoted Chadwick’s tweet and mentioned saying, ‘Most liked tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.’



Now that’s truly a tribute for the King and the real hero who put up a strong fight against the illness without letting his fans know. The news completely shocked everyone and celebrities and netizens worldwide expressed their grief on social media.



Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP

— Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The actor’s famous catchphrase Wakanda Forever from Black Panther has become everyone’s tweet and tribute for the talented artist. Chadwick Boseman’s last stint as the famous superhero in Avengers: Endgame created history at the box-office in India as well in the International box-office. The actor’s legacy will remain forever with us.