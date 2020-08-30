Lakers earn series win, and Charles Barkley earns $100,000 by breaking broom

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a series win on Saturday night, and Charles Barkley earned himself some cash.

The Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Orlando, Fla. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were monsters in the win.

James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, extending his NBA record with his 13th 30-point playoff triple-double, according to TNT. Davis scored 43 points on 14-of-18 shooting and made four of six 3-pointers.

Barkley originally predicted on TNT that the Blazers would sweep the Lakers after winning Game 1 of the series. So after the Lakers won Game 2, Shaquille O’Neal snapped Barkley’s sweep broom.

Shaq repeated the stunt again on Saturday night and then challenged Barkley to break a broom for $100,000. He came through.