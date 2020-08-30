Lady GaGa, Miley Cyrus Go Bold on Red Carpet

Twitter

Meanwhile, some other stars like Joey King, Sofia Carson and Machine Gun Kelly decide to go for colorful looks as they keep social distance while posing on the red carpet.

Even though the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards has to be held differently, it doesn’t stop the stars from showing off their red carpet looks. Keeping social distance, a number of A-list celebs like Lady GaGa and Miley Cyrus decided to go with bold looks as they struck some poses on the red carpet.

For instance, the former Disney darling stepped out in a see-through strapless gown that she paired with her bleach-bond mullet and bright red lipstick. Meanwhile, Lady GaGa looked more than ready to blast off her performance in a silver gilded ensemble and black boots. To match her eye-catching costume, the “Rain on Me” singer wore a silver wig.

Some other stars, in the meantime, opted to go for colorful looks. Donning Versace from head to toe, Joey King sported a floral dress complemented with a necklace, tights and hairpins. On the other hand, Sofia Carson rocked a fire-engine-red gown with an asymmetrical neckline complete with a diamond ring on her pretty finger. As for host Keke Palmer, she dressed to impress in her mini gown that was adorned with a big ribbon.

Not only the ladies, but the men also went for colorful looks, including Machine Gun Kelly who went full pink with sleeveless, turtle neck top, trousers and a blazer. Meanwhile, The Weeknd brought a little bit of horror as he painted his face red. For his outfit, the Canadian singer opted for a red blazer over a black T-shirt. Jaden Smith kept things casual in a colorful jacket, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards was originally scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 30 without an audience. However, the organizers eventually decided to hold performances at several outdoor venues for safety. There were also stars who pre-recorded their performances from their homes.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards is currently airing live on MTV and its digital platform.