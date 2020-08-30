Lady Gaga Makes MTV VMA History With First-Ever Tricon Award

As she finished her remarks, Gaga took an uplifting look at the future ahead.

“This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage. I also hope that people at home that have big dreams, I hope they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am and I want you to know that you can do this, too,” she encouraged. “Just because we’re separated right now, and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love. This is what I believe.”

The honoree concluded, “I want nothing more than to be your artist in 2020. It’s a total privilege. I love you. Stay safe. Speak your mind and, I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect.

