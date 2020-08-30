Lady Gaga Face Masks At The 2020 MTV VMAs

Bradley Lamb
“I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask.”

Who won at the 2020 MTV VMAs? It doesn’t really matter because all eyes were focused on the many different face masks Lady Gaga wore.

It all started when Mother Monster showed up on the virtual red carpet wearing a clear helmet, which accentuated her silver intergalactic outfit.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Over on Instagram, Gaga captioned her look, writing, “I was wearing face shields before it was a thing 👆🤣.”

Later, the “Rain on Me” singer accepted an award for Best Collaboration wearing a pink mask out straight out of a BDSM horror movie:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Something tells me Hannibal Lecter would approve.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But if that weren’t enough, Gaga took it up a level when she came out wearing yet ANOTHER mask with studded tusks:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Yes, chile. If anyone was going to make face masks avant-garde, it would be Ms. Gaga.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But — and if 2020 has taught us anything — there were more (face mask) surprises up her sleeve.

Gaga gave a stunning medley performance wearing a mask that changed colors as she sung live.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

TBH, I’m out of breath just thinking about it.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ariana Grande also wore a mask during their “Rain on Me” performance, because safety first people. COVID-19 is still a thing!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Moments later, Gaga was back to accept her award for Artist of the Year. This time, in a metallic face mask.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She returned to accept the Tricon Award (an award for someone who is a triple threat in multiple fields) wearing the same mask, but with a different outfit, saying, “I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask.”

At this point, I’m just waiting to see what mask Gaga pulls out next!

For more coverage of the 2020 MTV VMAs, click here.

