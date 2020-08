Jon Rahm won the BMW Championship on Sunday in Illinois by sinking an incredible putt on the first hole of a sudden death playoff with Dustin Johnson.

Rahm and Johnson, who are Nos. 1 and 2 in the world golf rankings, were tied after 72 holes at 4-under par.

They played the 18th hole for their first sudden death playoff hole, and that’s when Rahm did something incredible with his birdie putt.