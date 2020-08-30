Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman’s Death

WENN

Social media users are slamming the ‘Hustlers’ actress for tweeting about losing a bid to purchase the New York Mets around the same time news of the ‘Black Panther’ actor’s passing broke.

–

Jennifer Lopez has become the target of fans’ rage after the singer/actress failed to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman in time following his passing. While people had begun mourning the actor’s death on social media, the “On the Floor” hitmaker was tweeting about losing a bid to buy the New York Mets instead.

“Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever,” read J.Lo’s tweet which was posted around the same time news broke of Chadwick’s death.

It wasn’t until one hour later that the fiancee of Alex Rodriguez mentioned the “Black Panther” star on her page, simply tweeting, “RIP #chadwickboseman” along with a picture of the late actor. Nevertheless, her earlier tweet has sparked backlash from people who dubbed it self-centered and tone deaf in light of the devastating news.

“What the hell is wrong with Jlo…,” one person blasted the star, “why did she think that tweet was okay regardless of what’s happening tonight. It was truly a stupid and tone deaf tweet to make this year in general. People can’t pay rent this week because no one is getting paid unemployment and there is Jlo.”

“We. Don’t. Care. We have other things on our minds. Signed Black People Everywhere,” another tweeted along with a still image from Chadwick Marvel’s movie “Black Panther”. Another told J.Lo to “read the room sis-.” A fourth user remarked, “Jennifer Lopez is a Hispanic Karen and she’s been that her ENTIRE career. I’m not surprised she’d share her rich white lady problems with us at a time such as this.”

Another claimed that J.Lo’s tweet was problematic even without the death of Chadwick considering the current financial crisis faced by majority of Americans due to the pandemic. “Even if we didn’t just lose a beautiful soul tonight, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and people literally can’t pay their rent and you expect us to gaf that you couldn’t buy a baseball team. If you don’t getcho…,” the said user wrote.

“Is she for real?!?!?! NO ONE CARES JLO!!!!!!” read a similar post. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic and people don’t have money for food or rent. There’s a Civil Rights movement happening bc black people are being murdered. 2 hurricanes just hit. Chadwick Boseman just passed away. GTFOH JLO!!”

One person, however, defended J.Lo for her post, blaming it on bad timing. “It is never too late to pay respects. She maybe made the tweet unaware of the tragic event that occurred or it was simply bad timing,” the said user responded to the criticism. “Either way please do not come under a post with respects to Chadwick with negativity. Mistakes happen. RIP CHADWICK.”

<br />

Amid the pouring tributes from fans and friends alike, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags atop the State House to be lowered half-staff in honor of Chadwick, who was a South Carolina native. Gov. McMaster said the flags would be lowered from sunrise to sunset “to honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina,” and then the flags will be presented to Chadwick’s family at the appropriate time.

Chadwick died on Friday, August 28 after secretly battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43 years old.