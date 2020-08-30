Japan PM Abe tells Trump strengthening of Japan-U.S. alliance will remain By

© . U.S. President Trump meets with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in New York City, New York
TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told U.S. President Donald Trump that a strengthening of the two nations’ alliance will remain in place even after Abe’s departure, a Japanese government spokesman said on Monday.
In a phone call lasting about 30 minutes, Abe explained his decision on Friday to resign as prime minister, the government said.
