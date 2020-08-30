Japan July industrial output rises 8.0% month-on-month By

© . FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki



TOKYO () – Japan’s industrial output rose 8.0% in July from the previous month, posting a second straight month of gains in a tentative sign of a pick-up in factory activity from the coronavirus-induced slump, government data showed on Monday.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 5.8% increase in a poll, the data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.0% in August and increase 1.9% in September, the data showed.

