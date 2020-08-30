Japan July industrial output rises 8.0% month-on-month By

© . FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki
TOKYO () – Japan’s industrial output rose 8.0% in July from the previous month, posting a second straight month of gains in a tentative sign of a pick-up in factory activity from the coronavirus-induced slump, government data showed on Monday.
That compared with a median market forecast for a 5.8% increase in a poll, the data showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.0% in August and increase 1.9% in September, the data showed.
For the full tables on METI’s website:
http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.