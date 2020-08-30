Jaguars trade disgruntled DE Yannick Ngakoue to Vikings

Ngakoue still has to sign his franchise tender so he can be traded, and the Vikings are expected to create more salary-cap space to fit his contract, Schefter adds.

The 25-year-old must play the 2020 campaign under the one-year tag valued at $17.8 million before he can sign a long-term deal because he didn’t sign the tender by the July 15 deadline. Schefter adds that Ngakoue will restructure his deal with Minnesota to create more cap space.

It’s not surprising Ngakoue wanted to be traded from the Jaguars. Jacksonville traded Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Nick Foles — and that’s not all. Running back Leonard Fournette also reportedly wants a trade, and the Jaguars aren’t expected to be good for the next few years and possibly longer.

The Jags’ 2016 third-round pick recorded eight sacks, 36 solo tackles, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2019. He’s gotten better every year since his rookie campaign in 2016, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have another solid season in 2020.