Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.17% By .com

.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.23% or 69 points to trade at 1700 at the close. Meanwhile, Matrix (TASE:) added 2.93% or 254 points to end at 8933 and Harel (TASE:) was up 1.90% or 46 points to 2461 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 5.51% or 63 points to trade at 1080 at the close. Maytronics (TASE:) declined 3.19% or 164 points to end at 4971 and Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:) was down 3.08% or 360 points to 11320.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 236 to 161 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.19% or 0.08 to $42.96 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.59% or 0.27 to hit $45.87 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 2.09% or 40.40 to trade at $1973.00 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.37% to 3.3584, while EUR/ILS rose 0.34% to 3.9981.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.76% at 92.287.